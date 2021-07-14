General information
- General staff vacancies at the QTU are advertised on this page and on www.seek.com.au and in The Courier-Mail.
- Organiser and internal Officer positions are advertised on this page and in The Courier Mail.
- Elected positions are advertised in the Queensland Teachers' Journal and the Electoral Commission of Queensland website.
- Nomination forms for Union Reps, Branch, Area Council, Women's Contacts, Union Standing Committees, Reps on outside bodies and promotion selection panels positions are published in QTU notices in the Queensland Teachers' Journal Supplement or downloaded here.
Current vacancies
Metropolitan North Organiser (based in Milton, Brisbane)
- to commence Monday 17 January 2022 (or earlier as negotiated)
- Applications close noon on Friday 23 July 2021
- Appointment will be made at QTU State Council on Saturday 28 August 2021.
North Queensland Organiser (based in Townsville)
- to commence Monday 17 January 2022 (negotiable)
- Applications close noon on Friday 23 July 2021
- Appointment will be made at QTU State Council on Saturday 28 August 2021.