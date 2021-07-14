THE PROFESSIONAL AND INDUSTRIAL VOICE OF QUEENSLAND’S TEACHERS AND SCHOOL LEADERS IN STATE SCHOOLS AND TAFE FOR MORE THAN 130 YEARS.
Vacancies at the QTU

General information

  • General staff vacancies at the QTU are advertised on this page and on www.seek.com.au and in The Courier-Mail.
  • Organiser and internal Officer positions are advertised on this page and in The Courier Mail.
  • Elected positions are advertised in the Queensland Teachers' Journal and the Electoral Commission of Queensland website.
  • Nomination forms for Union Reps, Branch, Area Council, Women's Contacts, Union Standing Committees, Reps on outside bodies and promotion selection panels positions are published in QTU notices in the Queensland Teachers' Journal Supplement or downloaded here.

Current vacancies

Metropolitan North Organiser (based in Milton, Brisbane)

North Queensland Organiser (based in Townsville)

